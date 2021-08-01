 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $297,900

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $297,900

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $297,900

*NEW LISTING!* Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Fabulously maintained walkout home in a peaceful Box Elder neighborhood! Lovely & inviting kitchen showcasing heaps of dark cabinets, plenty of countertop space, stainless steel appliances, dining room area, maintenance-free wood laminate flooring, dining room area, and walkout to an open deck overlooking a large privacy fenced-in backyard. Open living room with vaulted ceiling. Dreamy master suite with crown molding, tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity, tub, and walk-in shower. 2 great-sized additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Walkout basement highlights a family room with access to a patio, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Attached 2-stall garage and close to parks &schools!

