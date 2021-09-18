4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $315,000

Listed by Michaela Anderson, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-644-6334. The location of this home is superb with it being located in a cul-de-sac at the end of a quiet street. Enjoy the many highlights this home offers; spacious living on the main, additional tank for instant hot water, & heated jacuzzi tub to name a few. The main features an open concept throughout the living/dining/kitchen areas, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a walkout patio to the large fenced in backyard. Additionally, the basement offers a family room, master bedroom, 4th bedroom, laundry room and full bath. New roof installed with Class 4 Shingles in 2019. Give us a call to schedule a showing!