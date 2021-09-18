Listed by Michaela Anderson, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-644-6334. The location of this home is superb with it being located in a cul-de-sac at the end of a quiet street. Enjoy the many highlights this home offers; spacious living on the main, additional tank for instant hot water, & heated jacuzzi tub to name a few. The main features an open concept throughout the living/dining/kitchen areas, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a walkout patio to the large fenced in backyard. Additionally, the basement offers a family room, master bedroom, 4th bedroom, laundry room and full bath. New roof installed with Class 4 Shingles in 2019. Give us a call to schedule a showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…
- Updated
A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedl…
- Updated
Michael Brooks guided the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team to a surprising second-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament last …
- Updated
There are now more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been …
- Updated
The construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument is still on pace to finish by Oct. 1, but getting people to work there isn't going as…
Christopher Cudmore no longer asks himself why he had to spend most of the last decade in prison, nor does he punish himself internally for de…
- Updated
The COVID-19 death of a Pennington County man in his 30s raised the county's death toll to 219 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,093.
- Updated
Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday despite 951 people being listed as recovered from the virus. There were 992 new infections rep…
When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it …
- Updated
All four COVID-19 deaths the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday were from the Black Hills. Two men and two women were included …