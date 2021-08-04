This beautiful new construction home features 2x6 exterior construction and is built to last! Sitting on a spacious 6 acre lot, this property is as functional as it is beautiful. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage or projects, and you will love the open flow of the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and wonderful master bathroom! Downstairs you will find two more spacious bedrooms, bathroom, and potential to build equity by finishing off the family room. With back deck access just off the dining room, you will have ample opportunity to relax and take in your peaceful surroundings. Don't miss out on this wonderful new construction home!!
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $315,450
