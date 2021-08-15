4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $325,000

Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. ***Located minutes away from EAFB and Douglas School District.***This home has a split foyer with access to the two car garage, vaulted ceilings, and an open concept living area with beautiful windows offering tons of natural lighting. The kitchen offers breakfast bar seating around a spacious rounded island amplifying counter space. A sliding patio door invites you to the freshly stained deck where you can sit & enjoy your morning coffee, or watch the sunsets in the evening. The back deck overlooks the spacious backyard suitable for parties, BBQ's, and get togethers. All on the main level including a master en suite WITH walk-in closet and a private bathroom. The main level also offers a guest bathroom along with a second bedroom. Downstairs offers an additional family room with a walkout basement to the backyard, two more bedrooms, and another guest bathroom.