4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $334,900

Listed by Matt Stewart, Keller Williams Realty BLACK HILLS, (605) 430-7695. Elevate your lifestyle in this like-new, 2020 built home, designed with an emphasis on functionality & style. Enter through the large foyer, boasting custom metal railing & vaulted ceilings, setting the tone for the rest of the home. The open-concept main floor is perfect for entertaining, with a spacious living room, dining area, & kitchen. The kitchen features shaker style soft close cabinets, tiled backsplash, & ample counter space, perfect for all your cooking needs. Retreat to the master suite, complete with a spa-inspired tiled shower & walk-in closet, or relax in one of the additional bedrooms. The fully finished basement offers a large family room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, & a convenient laundry/utility area. Step outside to an attached 2-car garage and a large fenced backyard, perfect for hosting gatherings with friends and family. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning home!