4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $344,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. *Seller is willing to contribute up to $5,000 towards buyer's closing costs or to help buy down rate. Contact LA for details* Move in ready split foyer home with NO NEIGHBORS behind! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,041sqft await *Open concept main living space with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, large windows and plenty of natural light accent these spaces *Cozy dining area with slider door access to back deck *Corner kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a corner pantry and island for added seating and storage *2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on upper level *Good storage space throughout *Basement level has a large family room with ground level windows, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a finished laundry room with countertop space and overhead cabinetry *Attached 2-car garage for vehicles or hobby space *Raised back deck overlooks the large fully privacy fenced back yard- great space for kids, pets or get togethers with family and friends *Great curb appeal out front with a covered front stoop, fresh landscaping with rock accents, and a new privacy fence! Located minutes from Douglas School District & Ellsworth AFB- call today!

