4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $345,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Spacious ranch style home with a finished basement on a corner lot near EAFB! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,184sqft *Radon system in place, maintenance free siding with board and batten accents, quality windows, 30 year architectural shingles and more! *Well thought out floorplan with the living room as the center of the home with added living space on one end and sleeping quarters on the other *Vinyl flooring, vaulted ceilings, neutral color scheme and powder coated metal railings throughout this space *Comfortable living room flows into the kitchen and dining areas- great set up for entertaining *Corner kitchen with mocha colored cabinetry with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry for storage and a breakfast island for added seating *Cozy dining area with slider door to back yard *Main level master suite with large closet and private bathroom access *1 additional bedroom on this level *Main level laundry/mud room

