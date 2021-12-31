 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $345,000

Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills 605-390-2481. Amazingly well-kept open-concept home on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood! Gleaming kitchen with dark cabinets, high-end appliances, center island, pantry, and dining room leading out to a deck that overlooks the completely privacy fenced-in backyard. Sun-splashed living room with vaulted ceiling. Dreamy main floor master bedroom, guest bedroom & full bathroom. Basement level houses a sizeable family room, 2 bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom, and laundry area with plenty of storage space. Attached 2-stall garage and newer radon mitigation system in place. Just minutes from the interstate & Rapid City!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate fatal crash

Police investigate fatal crash

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had ju…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

I’m tired of the “Oh, poor me!” stories. Where were you in high school? In the front row taking notes and turning in your homework, or in the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News