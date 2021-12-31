Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills 605-390-2481. Amazingly well-kept open-concept home on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood! Gleaming kitchen with dark cabinets, high-end appliances, center island, pantry, and dining room leading out to a deck that overlooks the completely privacy fenced-in backyard. Sun-splashed living room with vaulted ceiling. Dreamy main floor master bedroom, guest bedroom & full bathroom. Basement level houses a sizeable family room, 2 bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom, and laundry area with plenty of storage space. Attached 2-stall garage and newer radon mitigation system in place. Just minutes from the interstate & Rapid City!
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $345,000
