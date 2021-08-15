4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $375,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautiful split foyer home with upgrades inside and out on a spacious .38 acre lot! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Sound home mechanics include: brand new roof and gutters, whole house water softener and water filtration system, newer water softener and water heater and more! *Spacious entryway welcomes you in and gives access to upper and lower levels, attached garage and beautiful laundry area with storage *Upper level has smart open layout with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Fantastically remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and an 8' island for added seating and storage *2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on this level, including a large master suite with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with jet tub *Walkout lower level has a comfortable family room with corner gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms (1 with walk in closet!) and 1 bathroom *Outside has a large raised deck that overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard- complete with storage shed, garden space and custom stone firepit *Additional ground level concrete patio is covered and has a soon-to-be finished pergola *Covered front patio with maintenance free decking *Attached 2-car garage is extra deep and has overhead storage space and back yard access *Bonus RV parking space*Gorgeous landscaping in front yard, maintained by sprinkler system. Located close to EAFB and easy access to I90- call today!