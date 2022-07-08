4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $389,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready, single owner split foyer home on a peaceful 3 acres in Royal Ranch Subdivision! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and just under 2,000sqft *Open main level living area with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings, large windows and vinyl flooring compliment these spaces *Corner kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, a Whirlpool stainless steel appliance suite, 2 pantry closets for storage and a window overlooking the side yard *Cozy dining area for meals with family and friends *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on upper level *Basement level offers a comfortable family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a laundry/mechanical room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage with workspace and separate secured outside access *Flat 3.12 acres with with fresh landscaping- including rose bushes, spruce, apple and plum trees *Fenced yard around the home- great for kids or pets