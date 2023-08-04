This house built by High Point Homes, is finished with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, and 2 bedrooms and one full bath in the basement. The basement bedrooms come with walk in closets, plus a linen closet next to the downstairs bathroom.The kitchen is open concept, which includes maple flagstone cabinets and a grey kitchen island. The House has a pantry for extra storage next to the dining room.The master bedroom includes its own private walk in closet off the master bath.Construction amenities include Anderson 100 windows. ceiling fans in the upstairs bedrooms and living room. Front & back deck's our built with Trex decking. Insulated Thermacore garage door, with windows. Siding is LP smart side with board and batten siding accents. The front yard has been seeded and two trees are included. The house is located in cul-de-sac in new Liberty Park Subdivision, Box Elder. Buyers agent to verify lot size and house square footage.**Owner is a licensed agent in the state of South Dakota.