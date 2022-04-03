 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $428,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Beautifully maintained split foyer home offering 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,500sqft! *Open main level living area with a sunny living room that flows onto the kitchen and dining areas *Large windows, 9' ceilings and Pergo laminate flooring throughout the main level *Corner kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast island for added storage and seating *Main floor master suite with comfortable bedroom, a large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks *1 additional bedroom and 1 full bathroom on this level *Walkout lower level with a spacious living room with big windows, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a partially finished laundry/mechanical room *Attached garage with 11' ceilings, overhead storage and side yard access *Raised back deck overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard and gives great views of the Black Hills *Ground level concrete patio for added entertaining space

