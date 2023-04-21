New construction house built buy High Point Homes. This house features a clean 4 bedrooms with an open living & dining room. The kitchen comes with maple flagstone cabinets with a grey kitchen island. The master bedroom has its own walk in closet off the master bath. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom both have ceiling fans. This house has two bathrooms up stairs and one bathroom in the basement. House a been built in new Box Elder neighborhood! Buyers agent to verify lot size and house square footage.**Owner is a licensed agent in the state of South Dakota.