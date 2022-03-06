Listed by Kate Heidrich, KWBH, 605-787-1164. Stunning, one-of-a-kind home with a brilliant floorplan, now available! The beautiful ranch style home offers 3 large bedrooms on the main floor, private en suite master bathroom & guest bath. Spacious laundry room coming in from the enormous garage (fully finished, heater already in place & storage GALORE). The curb appeal will invite you home with: stamped driveway, mature shrubs, stucco siding & 2019 roof. The moment you step foot in the entryway, youre delighted with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, bright windows & gas fireplace. Semi-open floor plan provides depth, character & breezy entertaining. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & walk out patio to the sprawling fenced-in back yard. Enjoy views to the West off this charming patio. Downstairs, youll find the perfect game/theater room! Tons of storage, third bathroom & an office space/fourth bedroom. This home is a jaw dropper, you wont want to miss out on it!
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $441,989
