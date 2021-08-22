This 9.56 acre property offers a spacious home for your family, horses and farm animals. You’ll be sure to love the beautiful, newly built 3-stall Lester barn with an attached tack room. There is plenty of storage room for freshly cut alfalfa and/or various toys, and let's not forget the fully fenced in acreage, 3 acre alfalfa field, chicken coop, extra out building for your critters and a storage shed. You can enjoy the sunrise from your deck and look at the exquisite landscaping including a small apple orchard, peach trees, crab apples, elderberries, raspberries, grapes, wild plums, rhubarb and chokecherries to name a few. This split-level home has many tasteful updates. As you walk upstairs you’ll be greeted by an open concept that’s perfect for your entertaining needs. Enjoy the cozy wood-burning stove nestled inthe living room as well as two beds and 1 bath upstairs. Listed by Michelle Carr, VIP Properties, 720-284-4564.
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $450,000
