 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $1,890,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $1,890,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. RARE opportunity to own a beautiful home on an unparalleled 465 acres with NO covenants, just minutes from Rapid City! *New hardboard siding, roof and decking in 2020, solid 2x6 construction, s smart layout, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures and more! *4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,700sqft *The large living room serves as the heart of this home and gives great space to spend time with family and friends *Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, expansive quartz countertops, an appliance suite, pantry closet and breakfast bar for added seating *Nearby dining room with back deck access *Main level laundry room with cabinetry and utility sink *Enjoy a private main level master retreat on one end of the home, with a sizable bedroom, a large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom and a bonus seating area with private deck *1 additional bedroom with French doors, a front sitting room or formal dining area and a 1/2 bathroom on this level

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News