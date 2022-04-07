4 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $1,890,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. RARE opportunity to own a beautiful home on an unparalleled 465 acres with NO covenants, just minutes from Rapid City! *New hardboard siding, roof and decking in 2020, solid 2x6 construction, s smart layout, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures and more! *4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,700sqft *The large living room serves as the heart of this home and gives great space to spend time with family and friends *Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, expansive quartz countertops, an appliance suite, pantry closet and breakfast bar for added seating *Nearby dining room with back deck access *Main level laundry room with cabinetry and utility sink *Enjoy a private main level master retreat on one end of the home, with a sizable bedroom, a large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom and a bonus seating area with private deck *1 additional bedroom with French doors, a front sitting room or formal dining area and a 1/2 bathroom on this level