4 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $850,000

  Updated
Beautiful custom built home with incredible views. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, fireplace & laminate kitchen counters. Large master suite. Walkout basement with drive under garage. Fantastic views of Box Canyon. Minutes to Custer State Park, Mt Rushmore & National Forrest. Approx 25 minutes to Rapid City.

