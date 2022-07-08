 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in New Underwood - $350,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy single level living in this move in ready manufactured home on a 1/4 acre city lot! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2128sqft *Fantastic open layout with large kitchen and dining areas that flow into the living room *Neutral color scheme, on trend design and great natural light accent these areas *Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, an oversized kitchen island with farmhouse sink, and a sizable walk in pantry *Comfortable living room with custom built ins and an electric fireplace for style and warmth *Master suite on one end of home for privacy, with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and a spa like bathroom with dual sinks and an oversized custom tile walk in shower *3 good sized bedrooms down the hallway and 1 full bathroom- perfect set up for family or guests *Finished laundry area and mud room lead to the attached, finished and insulated 3-car garage with floor drain and back yard access

