4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $365,000

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. This 4 bed, 3 bath home has so many wonderful features and updates. Located in a wonderful neighborhood with great views of the Hills and easy access to the interstate. The main floor features 3 bedrooms including a master with its own bathroom and walk in closet, an updated main floor bathroom with subway tile walls and tile floor, as well as beautiful new laminate wood flooring that flows throughout the kitchen, dining, living room and bedrooms. Cozy living room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with stainless appliances and island seating, and large dining area that walks out to a 10x12 deck with great views of the Hills. This home has so much natural light flooding into every room! The lower level includes a 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and large family room with updated laminate flooring and walk out patio door. Laundry/utility room with cabinets as well as under stair storage. Outside you'll find a nicely landscaped yard with sprinkler system, fully fenced back yard with playset and an 8x16 storage shed. Siding replaced on one side as well as gutters and roof replaced in 2016.