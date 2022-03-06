 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $365,000

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. This 4 bed, 3 bath home has so many wonderful features and updates. Located in a wonderful neighborhood with great views of the Hills and easy access to the interstate. The main floor features 3 bedrooms including a master with its own bathroom and walk in closet, an updated main floor bathroom with subway tile walls and tile floor, as well as beautiful new laminate wood flooring that flows throughout the kitchen, dining, living room and bedrooms. Cozy living room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with stainless appliances and island seating, and large dining area that walks out to a 10x12 deck with great views of the Hills. This home has so much natural light flooding into every room! The lower level includes a 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and large family room with updated laminate flooring and walk out patio door. Laundry/utility room with cabinets as well as under stair storage. Outside you'll find a nicely landscaped yard with sprinkler system, fully fenced back yard with playset and an 8x16 storage shed. Siding replaced on one side as well as gutters and roof replaced in 2016.

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News