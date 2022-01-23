 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $438,900

4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $438,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Great ranch style home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage! This one has nearly everything you've been looking for. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice kitchen with new stainless dishwasher, oven, sink, and microwave, new laminate wood flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living room, some updated lighting, updated main bath, and lots of closet storage. The dining room walks out to a 12x15 deck and a large fully fenced yard with playset and 12x16 shed. Downstairs you'll find the large 4th bedroom that could easily be split to add a 5th bedroom, family room with a separate space for an office or play room, laundry/utility room and a gun/hobby room with key pad lock. The 26x38 garage is finished and heated! Additional features/updates include newer water heater and water softener, sprinkler system, and camper/RV parking.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News