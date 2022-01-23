4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $438,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Great ranch style home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage! This one has nearly everything you've been looking for. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice kitchen with new stainless dishwasher, oven, sink, and microwave, new laminate wood flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living room, some updated lighting, updated main bath, and lots of closet storage. The dining room walks out to a 12x15 deck and a large fully fenced yard with playset and 12x16 shed. Downstairs you'll find the large 4th bedroom that could easily be split to add a 5th bedroom, family room with a separate space for an office or play room, laundry/utility room and a gun/hobby room with key pad lock. The 26x38 garage is finished and heated! Additional features/updates include newer water heater and water softener, sprinkler system, and camper/RV parking.