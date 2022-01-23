Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Great ranch style home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage! This one has nearly everything you've been looking for. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice kitchen with new stainless dishwasher, oven, sink, and microwave, new laminate wood flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living room, some updated lighting, updated main bath, and lots of closet storage. The dining room walks out to a 12x15 deck and a large fully fenced yard with playset and 12x16 shed. Downstairs you'll find the large 4th bedroom that could easily be split to add a 5th bedroom, family room with a separate space for an office or play room, laundry/utility room and a gun/hobby room with key pad lock. The 26x38 garage is finished and heated! Additional features/updates include newer water heater and water softener, sprinkler system, and camper/RV parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $438,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 50-year-old Box Elder man is in the Pennington County Jail following a pursuit Monday night that ended in Wasta.
PIERRE | A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee on Friday rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to require public schools to have …
South Dakota touts itself as a business-friendly state. That enticed Steve Saint to relocate from Colorado to buy Fort WeLikIt Family Campgrou…
At about 12:48 a.m., Saturday the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call requesting medical services for 43-year-old Destiny Dawn Rog…
For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon has announced that Caitlin Pierson will serve as the new community relations manager for the…
The second South Dakota child under age 10 has died from complications of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday slammed how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state's attorney g…
Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…
The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…