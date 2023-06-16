Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Offered for sale only once before, this nearly new ranch style home combines quality construction and modern design into a place you will love to call home! *Built in 2021, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,469sqft *The open main level features a spacious living room with LVP flooring, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and great natural light throughout *The corner kitchen is a chef's dream with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in corner pantry, 2-tone cabinetry with soft close drawers and an island for added seating *Adjacent dining area leads to a covered deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation *Main level primary bedroom is a retreat on its own; complete with a walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and a luxurious oversized walk-in shower with floor to ceiling custom tile *1 additional bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a main level laundry room complete this level *Current owners finished the basement space, allowing this level to have a large family room with good storage space, 1 full bathroom and 2 bedrooms-both with egress windows and walk in closets *Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this home boasts a 1.23 acre lot, ideal for outdoor activities and gardening *Attached 2-car garage for safe and secure parking *Fantastic covered back deck overlooks your private back yard, great for entertaining family and friends, or the perfect spot for your morning cup of coffee