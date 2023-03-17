Listed by Kelly McGregor, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-390-9568. Better than new! Don't miss this imaculate home in Timberwood Estates! As you step inside, the beautiful fireplace with barnwood surround catches your eye. This stunning home boasts an open floor plan with a view of the trees off the covered back porch with gas line for your grill. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large sink, gas range and solid surface countertops. The large master bedroom offers barn doors leading to a master bath with a walk-in tiled shower & walk-in closet. No more carrying laundry up or down the stairs as this home has laundry rooms on both floors! The basement was tastefully finished and includes a huge family room with bright daylight windows, 2 large bedrooms, bath and another fireplace! The downstairs laundry room has a large utility sink and lots of storage. The garage is fully finished and heated and the large flat lot has plenty of space to build a shop!