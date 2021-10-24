4 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $739,900

Listed by Bill Phillips with The Real Esate Center of Sturgis, 605-490-1358. Beautiful Home on 3 acres nestled in the pines! Don’t miss this immaculate home built in 2015 that features large master suite- master bath boasts tile shower, heated floors & large double vanity, custom kitchen with gas stove, hickory cabinets, and quartz countertops, wood floors, stone fireplace, main floor laundry, office/bedroom, along with a finished and heated 3 car garage. The basement walks out into the back yard and features two bedrooms, full bath, and large family room with many options to fit your lifestyle! Enjoy the view of the pines out every window! The yard and landscape has been meticulously trimmed and cared for and ready for a new owner to enjoy while sitting around the fire pit!