Introducing a luxurious property located in the highly sought-after Highpointe Ranch North Subdivision. This stunning two-story property boasts an open floor plan, with high ceilings and large windows letting in an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, with a grand island, granite countertops, and ample counter space. The spacious master suite features a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the beautiful views of the surrounding area from the comfort of the large patio. This home has a walkout basement. With its prime location and top-notch features, this property is the ultimate in luxury living. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of this up-and-coming community. Please note that the photos in this listing are renderings of the building plans and the actual home may vary. This home is to be built and you may be involved in some of the design and selections of this home. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.