4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $199,000

Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Brimming with historic character and opportunities for instant equity, this cozy bungalow is waiting for you! *4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Original wood floors, arched doorways, a clawfoot tub from the 1920's and more awaits you! *Open main floor with comfortable living room that flows through the formal dining area and into the kitchen *2 bedrooms (ntc for closets) and 1 full bathroom on the main level *Kitchen in the back of the home with a great footprint, stainless steel appliances and the chance for customization on cabinetry, countertops and flooring *Lower level is partially finished, has 2 bedrooms with egress windows and laundry/utility space *Outside has a fully enclosed and insulated storage space, a fully privacy fenced back yard, alley access with rolling gate and parking pad and a bonus storage space for hobbies or recreation *Mature trees, perennial plants and wild raspberriesthroughout *Covered front patio *New roof!

