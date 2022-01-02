Amazing investment opportunity to be remodeled and/or rented. Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with tons of potential in a great area of town! With some fresh paint and some TLC the main floor can be ready to go. Basement shouldn't be too much to take on for a local handyman. Comparable properties in this area in standard condition have sold for around $250-$260k in the past 90-150 days so this is a great chance to own with equity once fixed up. Home is being sold as-is. Listed by Matt Senftner Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $204,900
