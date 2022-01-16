 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $209,900

Check out this Beautifully Remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home close to downtown, shopping, and all that Rapid City has to offer! Some upgrades to include new flooring, paint, new bathroom fixtures, appliances, and furnace. Great sized rooms, deep garage, central air and affordability make this a perfect place for a first time home buyer or investor. Listed by Matt Senftner-Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314.

