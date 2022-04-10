Open house Saturday (4/9) 11-12:30! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams BH. Welcome to this updated ranch-style home in Rapid City. Convenient location between hospital and downtown. Hardwood flooring on main floor. Large living room is inviting and leads to two bedrooms and one bathroom on main floor. Cozy kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, and lots of cabinet space. Basement features family room, two bedrooms with egress windows, and laundry/utility space. Great curb appeal with 10x10 front deck and mature tree. Large backyard. Oversized 2-car garage and additional parking (space for a camper/RV) are accessed via alley. Added sump pump and drain tile in 2018. Other updates include new plumbing, electrical panel, HVAC, and large windows. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS data.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000
