 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000

Open house Saturday (4/9) 11-12:30! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams BH. Welcome to this updated ranch-style home in Rapid City. Convenient location between hospital and downtown. Hardwood flooring on main floor. Large living room is inviting and leads to two bedrooms and one bathroom on main floor. Cozy kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, and lots of cabinet space. Basement features family room, two bedrooms with egress windows, and laundry/utility space. Great curb appeal with 10x10 front deck and mature tree. Large backyard. Oversized 2-car garage and additional parking (space for a camper/RV) are accessed via alley. Added sump pump and drain tile in 2018. Other updates include new plumbing, electrical panel, HVAC, and large windows. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS data.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 9

Your Two Cents for April 9

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…

Your Two Cents for April 7

Your Two Cents for April 7

As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News