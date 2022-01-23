4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy single level living in this remodeled ranch style home on a nearly 1/4 acre lot!*Fully updated in 2014, this home offers a remodeled kitchen, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, updated electrical, plumbing, home mechanic systems and more *4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Comfortable living room with wood floors and great natural light *Cozy front bedroom or office space *Corner kitchen with an appliance suite, stainless steel sink and a window overlooking the side yard *3 bedrooms in back of home for privacy *Remodeled bathroom with rain showerhead *Separate laundry space enroute to garage, with storage cabinets and counterspace *Attached 1-car garage with storage shelves and workbench *Bonus car port with poured concrete pad *Covered back concrete patio for entertaining *Back yard has large tree and is fenced on 3 sides *Located near local schools, Monument Hospital and other medical facilities- call today!