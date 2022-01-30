 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

Open House SUNDAY (1/30) 2-3:30 pm! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-6390-0137, KWBH. Welcome to this great up/down duplex near General Beadle Elementary, shopping, and parks. Hardwood floors and mid-century charm set this home apart. Upper unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and attached garage (was rented for $1,100/mo). The spacious kitchen has built-in electric oven & range. Lower unit has 2 bedrooms (1 NTC) and 1 bathroom (was rented for $750/mo). The walkout basement has large windows and gets plenty of light. There is great off-street parking for both units. Newer windows in living rooms. Ample built-in storage, with extra closets in some bedrooms. Washer/dryer hookups on both levels. This is a legal conforming duplex. Separate entrances to the units. Separate meters for each unit. This is a great investment opportunity—live in one unit and rent the other, or rent both out! Buyer & buyers agent to verify all mls info & measurements.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News