4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

Open House SUNDAY (1/30) 2-3:30 pm! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-6390-0137, KWBH. Welcome to this great up/down duplex near General Beadle Elementary, shopping, and parks. Hardwood floors and mid-century charm set this home apart. Upper unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and attached garage (was rented for $1,100/mo). The spacious kitchen has built-in electric oven & range. Lower unit has 2 bedrooms (1 NTC) and 1 bathroom (was rented for $750/mo). The walkout basement has large windows and gets plenty of light. There is great off-street parking for both units. Newer windows in living rooms. Ample built-in storage, with extra closets in some bedrooms. Washer/dryer hookups on both levels. This is a legal conforming duplex. Separate entrances to the units. Separate meters for each unit. This is a great investment opportunity—live in one unit and rent the other, or rent both out! Buyer & buyers agent to verify all mls info & measurements.