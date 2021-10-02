 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Cute Westside home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and many wonderful features and updates. The main floor features beautiful original hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the main level, cute kitchen and dining area that walks out to the large fully fenced back yard and patio, bright and airy living room, large side entry, 2 bedrooms, and a remodeled bathroom with a tiled tub/shower. The basement was remodeled in 2019 and features laminate wood flooring and carpet, cozy family room, 2 bedrooms (NTC), newer on demand water heater, and a 2nd remodeled bathroom with glass shower. New roof in 2020. Don't miss this opportunity for a clean and well cared for Westside home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News