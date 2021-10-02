4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Cute Westside home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and many wonderful features and updates. The main floor features beautiful original hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the main level, cute kitchen and dining area that walks out to the large fully fenced back yard and patio, bright and airy living room, large side entry, 2 bedrooms, and a remodeled bathroom with a tiled tub/shower. The basement was remodeled in 2019 and features laminate wood flooring and carpet, cozy family room, 2 bedrooms (NTC), newer on demand water heater, and a 2nd remodeled bathroom with glass shower. New roof in 2020. Don't miss this opportunity for a clean and well cared for Westside home.