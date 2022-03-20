4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,000

Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty BH. Fantastic home, loved and renovated by the current owners for 19 years! This home offers a large living space including kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of cupboards, and updated appliances; a formal dining room with original hardwood floors; and a massive living room for this age home! Pella sliding door to back deck overlooking the back of the property. One bedroom and recently updated bathroom on main level. Basement offers 3 bedrooms and large full bathroom (also recently updated!). Basement walk out goes to back patio and a yard that has been meticulously cared for - includes underground sprinkler system and 2 sheds! Detached 2 car garage is 24x24 and accessible from back alley. NOTE: OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/19 from 12-2pm