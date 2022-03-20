Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty BH. Fantastic home, loved and renovated by the current owners for 19 years! This home offers a large living space including kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of cupboards, and updated appliances; a formal dining room with original hardwood floors; and a massive living room for this age home! Pella sliding door to back deck overlooking the back of the property. One bedroom and recently updated bathroom on main level. Basement offers 3 bedrooms and large full bathroom (also recently updated!). Basement walk out goes to back patio and a yard that has been meticulously cared for - includes underground sprinkler system and 2 sheds! Detached 2 car garage is 24x24 and accessible from back alley. NOTE: OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/19 from 12-2pm
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sturgis man has been arrested following a bank robbery Monday in Spearfish.
Jurors found Maxton Pfeiffer guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott following almost 14 hours of deliberations.
One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.
At about 4:30 a.m. on March 19, police were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street for a report of a disturbance.
There’s good news for west Rapid City book lovers. The longtime business Everybody’s Bookstore has a new owner, Jessie Polenz. After working a…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
SIOUX FALLS | A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant…
Why is gas $4.19 a gallon in Rapid City? Joe Biden did that.
An Owanka man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood.
If you're concerned about impeachment billboards, why don't you do your job instead of stalling?