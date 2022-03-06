4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $250,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Calling investors or dream home remodelers- bring your ideas to update and customize this split foyer home on large .78 acre lot! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2,400sqft *Comfortable living room with triangular clerestory windows and vaulted ceilings *Large dining room *Kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar for added seating *Upper level master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom *2 additional bedrooms and 1bathroom on upper level *Walkout basement level has comfortable family room with big window and a corner gas fireplace, 1 large bedroom, and a partially finished storage/utility room *Drive under 1 car garage *Flat interior lot covered with soaring pine trees and frequented by wildlife. Unique opportunity to add instant equity to this spacious home- move in and make it your own today!