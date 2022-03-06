 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $250,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Calling investors or dream home remodelers- bring your ideas to update and customize this split foyer home on large .78 acre lot! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2,400sqft *Comfortable living room with triangular clerestory windows and vaulted ceilings *Large dining room *Kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar for added seating *Upper level master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom *2 additional bedrooms and 1bathroom on upper level *Walkout basement level has comfortable family room with big window and a corner gas fireplace, 1 large bedroom, and a partially finished storage/utility room *Drive under 1 car garage *Flat interior lot covered with soaring pine trees and frequented by wildlife. Unique opportunity to add instant equity to this spacious home- move in and make it your own today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News