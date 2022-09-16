4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $255,000

Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Completed, move in ready, NEW CONSTRUCTION! Zero entry, ranch style home waiting for new owners! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,428sqft *Hardboard siding, maintenance free soffit and facia, EVCon AC unit, solid core doors, luxury vinyl tile, fantastic natural light and more! *Great open concept in front of the home with a large living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Corner kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and new appliance suite *Cozy dining area with large window to the front yard *Master suite in back corner of home with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower*3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this home *11'x6' maintenance/laundry area with back yard access *Outdoors is a blank canvas awaiting a gardener's touch- bring your ideas for landscaping and entertaining space *Yard is fenced on 3 sides *Cozy covered front porch area. All brand new! Call today!