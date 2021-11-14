Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. Ranch style home with a finished basement in quiet cul-de-sac! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Large living room welcomes you in, accented by vaulted ceilings and great natural light *Kitchen and dining area flow together for easy entertaining *'U' shaped kitchen with good cabinet space, granite countertops, a breakfast bar for added seating and pantry for storage 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main floor *Downstairs has a large family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with walk in shower, a large laundry room and a bonus room *Attached 2 car garage with work space and entrance to home *Fully fenced back yard with 2 patios and an enclosed seating area *RV parking pad *Covered front patio *Established landscaping throughout. Located close to shopping, dining, I-90 and easy access to downtown Rapid City.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Pennington County jury returned a $42 million verdict in a bad faith claim to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from …
Just two years after graduating from high school, a 19-year-old is bringing a Sioux Falls business to Rapid City as a general manager and part…
Three children and three adults have serious, non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
I am a very concerned parent about the resolution up for vote at next Tuesday’s school board meeting for many reasons. I’m so angry about the …
Crumbl Cookies is ready to satisfy locals’ cookie cravings. The chain is opening a location at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City.
Every home at Hideaway Hills is at risk of moving, sinking and collapsing, according to a class action certification memorandum of support fil…
SCOTLAND | A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and anoth…
The high winds gusting throughout western South Dakota Thursday have tipped over at least 13 vehicles along the state's highway system, accord…
The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …
Dr. Richard Gowen, who played a key role in bringing the Sanford Underground Science Laboratory to the Homestake Gold Mine, died Friday at age 86.