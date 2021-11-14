4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000

Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. Ranch style home with a finished basement in quiet cul-de-sac! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Large living room welcomes you in, accented by vaulted ceilings and great natural light *Kitchen and dining area flow together for easy entertaining *'U' shaped kitchen with good cabinet space, granite countertops, a breakfast bar for added seating and pantry for storage 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main floor *Downstairs has a large family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with walk in shower, a large laundry room and a bonus room *Attached 2 car garage with work space and entrance to home *Fully fenced back yard with 2 patios and an enclosed seating area *RV parking pad *Covered front patio *Established landscaping throughout. Located close to shopping, dining, I-90 and easy access to downtown Rapid City.