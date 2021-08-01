4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $264,900

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams BH 970-556-4513. This 4 bedrooms 2 baths west side home has a ton of possibilities! The house is on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood less than a block away from Pinedale Elementary. Large windows provide great natural light, lots of original character, and ready for a new owners personal touches. Next to the house is a 24x24 guest cottage that has plumbing, heat, and is metered separate from the main house. The cottage was used as a daycare for years and has endless possibilities. The backyard is complete with spacious deck as well as a fully fenced yard.