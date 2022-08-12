 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $269,900

Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Completed, move in ready, NEW CONSTRUCTION! Zero entry, ranch style home waiting for new owners! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,428sqft *Hardboard siding, maintenance free soffit and facia, EVCon AC unit, solid core doors, luxury vinyl tile, fantastic natural light and more! *Great open concept in front of the home with a large living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Corner kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and new appliance suite *Cozy dining area with large window to the front yard *Master suite in back corner of home with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower*3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this home *11'x6' maintenance/laundry area with back yard access *Outdoors is a blank canvas awaiting a gardener's touch- bring your ideas for landscaping and entertaining space *Yard is fenced on 3 sides *Cozy covered front porch area. All brand new! Call today!

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News