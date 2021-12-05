Stop what you are doing and check this out! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an attached oversized single car garage with a shop area. The upper level consists of an open concept living room/dining room/kitchen area, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (one not to code), a family room and the second bathroom. Updates to the property since purchasing include quartz countertops, backsplash, painted kitchen cabinets, flooring in the living room/kitchen/dining room, new carpet downstairs, kitchen sink, paint, a new ceiling fan, new light fixtures, most new windows, trim, roof, exterior paint, new interior doors upstairs and downstairs, smart thermostat and a new garage door and remote Wi-Fi opener. Huge backyard that is fully fenced and a great place for entertaining. This home is in close proximity to the hospital, parks and schools. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rapid City …
A man living near Rapid City is facing several federal criminal charges in connection to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol …
El Nevado de Toluca, a new restaurant in downtown Rapid City, is built on family members supporting each other’s dreams.
The two people killed in two recent shooting incidents in Rapid City have been identified by police.
South Dakota School of Mines was levied a rare fine of $5,000 by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for racist remarks by individuals dire…
The commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base announced Monday he has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his posit…
A 22-year-old Kyle woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Monday on Marquette Drive, the Rapid City Police Department a…
A Texas man is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond on a first-degree rape charge involving a 5-year-old victim, a…
A juvenile male has been taken into custody in relation to the Nov. 28 shooting on Tamarack Drive, according to a news release from the Rapid …
Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…