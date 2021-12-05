4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $280,000

Stop what you are doing and check this out! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an attached oversized single car garage with a shop area. The upper level consists of an open concept living room/dining room/kitchen area, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (one not to code), a family room and the second bathroom. Updates to the property since purchasing include quartz countertops, backsplash, painted kitchen cabinets, flooring in the living room/kitchen/dining room, new carpet downstairs, kitchen sink, paint, a new ceiling fan, new light fixtures, most new windows, trim, roof, exterior paint, new interior doors upstairs and downstairs, smart thermostat and a new garage door and remote Wi-Fi opener. Huge backyard that is fully fenced and a great place for entertaining. This home is in close proximity to the hospital, parks and schools. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553