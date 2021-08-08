Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Updated inside and out in the last few years, this ranch style home offers the benefits of a new home at a fraction of the cost! *Comfortable living room with large windows for great natural light *Remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinets, appliances, countertops and flooring *Eat in dining area for meals with family and friends *3 bedrooms and 1remodeled bathroom on the main level *Downstairs offers a spacious family room, master suite, laundry room with storage *The privatemaster suite has a multi-purpose area (think office space, reading nook or added closet space) that passes onto the fully remodeled bathroom, complete with new vanity, fixtures and shower/tub surround and a walk in closet *Outside has a fully fenced back yard with separate gravel patio for entertaining *Additional updates include: newer exterior siding, newer furnace, newer water heater and more! Located close to schools, parks and shopping, call to see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $280,000
