Come check out this ranch style home that offers four beds, two baths and a two-car garage. The main floor has a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as an additional bedroom. Off the kitchen area is a walk-in pantry. The finished walkout basement has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Let's not forget the large backyard where you can host your outdoor gatherings for family and friends. Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties (605) 415-3617 and Michelle Carr, VIP Properties (720) 284-4564
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $289,000
