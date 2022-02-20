Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready split foyer home on large corner lot! *Offering nearly 1,800sqft, 4bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home has space for everyone *Relax in the comfortable living room with great natural light and enjoy meals with friends and family in the nearby kitchen *Kitchen was updated in 2015, to include: soft close cabinetry, granite countertops, an appliance suite and a window passthrough to living room with breakfast bar seating *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with an impressive corner team shower/jetted tub on upper level *Basement level has a large family room with LVT throughout, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with walk in shower, a laundry/mechanical room and access to the garage *Outside has an attached 2-car garage with storage shelving and a separate insulated shop space with mounted AC unit *Fantastic raised back deck overlooks the fully fenced back yard, with 2apple trees, a bonus concrete pad and paver patio with electricity hookup
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $289,900
