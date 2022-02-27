4 bedroom, 2 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac with an attached 2 car garage. The entrance foyer has 2 sky lights to let in plenty of natural light. Upstairs has two bedrooms and one bathrooms that features tile floors and tile shower surround. There is an open kitchen, living and dining room area with tons of natural light. Downstairs includes two more bedrooms and another bathroom. The family room has a beautiful rock wall surrounding the fireplace. There is a 2 layer deck in back perfect for outdoor entertaining along with a privacy fence, and a lawn shed.- Call today! Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000
