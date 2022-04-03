 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000

This home boasts unobstructed views of the city and hills that will keep you smiling after a long day at work. It has a large covered deck with no neighbors in your backyard. It includes three bedrooms and a bonus room (NTC), two baths plus two living areas, you have plenty of room to find your favorite spot to hang out. The lot has space for a large detached garage/outbuilding to top off this inviting home. Many updates to exterior of home. Come take a look at this new listing and enjoy the views! Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617.

