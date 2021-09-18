 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

Fantastic home in a great neighborhood! This home is conveniently located to Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid Valley Schools, Monument Health facilities, and also close to retail shopping and grocery stores. Located just off of Elk Vale Rd, Copperfield Vistas is a high demand neighborhood that has quick access to I-90, Hwy 79, and Hwy 16 via Elk Vale Rd. This home boasts recent updating such as fresh paint throughout the home, new flooring in living room, bathrooms, entry, and kitchen, as well as a new range/oven in the kitchen. This home is ready for you to move in to and make it your own! Don't miss out on this GEM!!

