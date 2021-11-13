 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

Located on Historic West Boulevard this ranch style home is true to it's 1926 era charm. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets which provide ample storage, a breakfast counter, hard board flooring, new built-in microwave, H2O filtration system, and lots of natural light. The 14x12 formal dining room features two built-in china cabinets. The living room has a gas fireplace for those cold winter nights and built-in shelving with cabinets on each side of the fireplace. The three main floor bedrooms are nice sized for this era of home with built-in cabinets in the master bedroom. The bedroom just off the living room has French doors and plenty of natural light and has been used as a den/office in the past but could be used as a nursery. Finally, just off the kitchen is a 17x12 screened porch which extends your living and entertaining space. There are Hardwood floors under the carpet in most rooms. Downstairs you will find a 4th bedroom which is not to code, half bath, free standing shower & a 11x11 utility room which has lots of room for storage. The home has a 90% Lennox furnace and central air. A new sewer line was installed 10/21. The oversized attached one -car garage has built-in cabinets and convenient alley access. Above the garage is an unfinished attic for additional storage. Just off the screened porch is a 11x8 patio. The corner lot location gives easy access to downtown or Rushmore Street.

