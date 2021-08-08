Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Golden opportunity to own one of the only homes with a fully finished basement in Fox Meadows subdivision! *4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms *Multi-functional living spaces on the main level, with options for living and dining areas *Soaring half vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring and large windows for great natural light *Large kitchen with ample cabinet and counterspace, a Whirlpool appliance suite and window passthrough to living space *Main floor laundry and a half bathroom *Upper level has 3bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Upper level master suite with large bedroom, walk through ensuite bathroom and walk in closet *Recently finished basement level brings modern design and sought after square footage to this home *A large family room and the 4th bedroom both have egress windows and good storage space *The attached, drive under 2-car garage is drywalled and has built in storage space *Fully privacy fenced back yard has mature trees for shade and privacy, a back deck for relaxing with friends and family and a stone and paver area- great for an added seating area or firepit space *HOA offers neighborhood amenities like the walking path, clubhouse and playground. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
- Updated
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
STURGIS | Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service are up dramatically versus previous years during t…
- Updated
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and n…
- Updated
Fatal motorcycle accidents were reported in Pennington, Lawrence and Jackson counties Friday.
- Updated
Name: Mark Grmick
The Nest Predator Bounty Program is inhumane, wasteful and not based on science. When South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks accepted public input …
- Updated
STURGIS | The Black Hills roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in t…
- Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.