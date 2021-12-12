Listed by Mike Bulich, Keller Williams Realty BH-605-786-8107 Great Rapid Valley home with over 2,000 square feet! Two large bedrooms on the main level (master bedroom has its own separate access to the bathroom). The kitchen features a nice pantry, with newer countertops and really nice LG appliances. Downstairs you'll find 2 more generously sized bedrooms and a large 23x13 family room. The large backyard is set up nicely and completely enclosed with a privacy fence. Conveniently close to Valley View Elementary and East Middle School. This home won't last long so set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900
