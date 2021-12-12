 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

Listed by Mike Bulich, Keller Williams Realty BH-605-786-8107 Great Rapid Valley home with over 2,000 square feet! Two large bedrooms on the main level (master bedroom has its own separate access to the bathroom). The kitchen features a nice pantry, with newer countertops and really nice LG appliances. Downstairs you'll find 2 more generously sized bedrooms and a large 23x13 family room. The large backyard is set up nicely and completely enclosed with a privacy fence. Conveniently close to Valley View Elementary and East Middle School. This home won't last long so set up your showing today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

If "growth" is good for South Dakotans, why are the property taxes, utilities, traffic congestion and crime increasing?

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol ro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News