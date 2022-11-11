 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $309,999

  • Updated
Seller's have a loan that may be assumable (rate is at 3.250%). This could save you money on the current interest rates! Please reach out to the listing agent for more information and contact information to the current lender! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of a living room, dining room/kitchen area, laundry room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom on the upper level has a walk-in closet and a shared entry to the hallway bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (one fully finished/one partially finished), a future family room (partially finished), utility room and a second bathroom (partially finished). There is a sliding glass door off the dining room/kitchen area which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. There is also a dog run area on the side of the house that leads to the garage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

