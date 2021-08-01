4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $310,000

Great 3-level home close to Robbinsdale Park, downtown, and SDSM&T. Eat-in kitchen has ample space for your dining area, with door out to patio. Vaulted ceiling opens up your living room, with just a few steps to the upper level. Hardwood floors in most of the bedrooms and living areas. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and built-in counter/storage. The upstairs bathroom has a dual vanity for you to spread out. Lots of natural light throughout the home and in the basement. Bonus office space has tons of built-in shelves. Basement has French doors to family room, 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry. Large crawl space for all of your storage needs. Attached 2-car garage has extra room for storage or working. The yard is nicely landscaped with garden beds and mature trees. Backyard is fenced. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all MLS data & measurements