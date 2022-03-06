Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready ranch style home with a finished basement and updates throughout! *4bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Newer roof (2018) and newer water heater (2019) *Comfortable living room with great natural light *Vinyl flooring throughout main level *Corner kitchen with eat in dining area, ceiling height cabinets with under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, steel tile backsplash, slate tile floors and access to the basement *3 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom on main level*Lower level has a spacious family room with storage closets, 1 bedroom (ntc for window), 1 bathroom with walk-in shower, and a large multi-use laundry/mechanical room *Outside has an attached 1-car garage with storage shelves and easy back yard access *Fully fenced back yard is split into 3 sections, has mature trees for shade and a concrete patio for entertaining. Located near local schools, businesses and easy access to downtown or the Black Hills- call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $314,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman in her late 20s died at Monument Health Hospital Wednesday morning after a single vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
A 27-year-old woman from Rapid City was identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
Nevada Ellison wants to fulfill a promise to his mother who died from cancer in 2015.
South Dakota native Calvin Jones and his wife, Inga, were safely in Romania on Tuesday after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple, …
One person died late Friday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.
As a heavier band of snow moves through Rapid City, law enforcement officials warned residents that road conditions were getting worse.
Judge Jeffrey Viken weighed the need Thursday to protect the community when he sentenced a 46-year-old repeat sex offender.
While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…
Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states were taking a…
To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…